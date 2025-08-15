- Utah's Employment Summary: June 2025

SALT LAKE CITY (July 18, 2025) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for June 2025 increased an estimated 2.3% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 39,700 jobs since June 2024. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,779,300.

June’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 3.2%. Approximately 59,461 Utahns are unemployed. Utah’s May unemployment rate is unrevised at 3.2%. The June national unemployment rate is down a tenth of a percentage point at 4.1%.

“Continued job gains and a low unemployment rate show our economy is on solid footing,” said Ben Crabb, chief economist with the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “ The broad expansion across industries reflects the resilience of the state’s economy even as metrics of labor market tightness such as the number of openings per unemployed worker trend downward.”

Utah’s June private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 2.0%, or a 29,900 job increase. Eight of the 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. The overall gains are led by education and health services (15,800 jobs), construction (6,200 jobs) and professional and business services (4,700 jobs). Trade, transportation and utilities (-4,100 jobs), and other services (-1,200 jobs) experienced year-over-year job losses.