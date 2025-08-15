- Utah's Employment Summary: February 2025

SALT LAKE CITY (March 28, 2025) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for February 2025 increased an estimated 1.8% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 31,900 jobs since February 2024. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,759,700.

February’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 3.2%. Approximately 58,250 Utahns are unemployed. Utah’s January unemployment rate is unrevised at 3.2%. The February national unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point at 4.1%.

“This month’s report shows that the state’s economy is on a steady path of growth,” said Ben Crabb, chief economist with the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “Private sector employers have been generally increasing their pace of hiring since the middle of last year, and the unemployment rate remains unchanged at a low 3.2%”

Utah’s February private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 1.5%, or a 22,000 job increase. Seven of the 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. The overall gains are led by education and health services (11,700 jobs), construction (7,600 jobs) and manufacturing (3,500 jobs). Trade, transportation and utilities (-2,200 jobs), leisure and hospitality (-1,100 jobs), and professional and business services (-900 jobs) experienced year-over-year job losses.

