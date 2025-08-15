Congratulations to $110K Final DSBF Winners

Submit Release
HARRINGTON, DE – The Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) congratulates the winners of the $110,000 Finals at Harrington Raceway. Kat’s Fancy, trained by Carlo Poliseno and driven by Cody Poliseno, claimed the Jack Walls Memorial 3-Year-Old Filly Trot in 1:59.4. Primo Maschio, trained by Walter Callahan and driven by Trae Porter, won the Governor Ruth Ann Minner 3-Year-Old Colt Pace in 1:53.1. Yale, trained and driven by Art Stafford Jr., secured the Hal Belote Memorial 3-Year-Old Colt Trot in 1:59.4, while Valentina Station, trained and driven by Eddie Dennis, captured the Ben Stafford Jr. Memorial 3-Year-Old Filly Pace in 1:56.3.

