Congratulations to $110K Final DSBF Winners
HARRINGTON, DE – The Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) congratulates the winners of the $110,000 Finals at Harrington Raceway. Kat’s Fancy, trained by Carlo Poliseno and driven by Cody Poliseno, claimed the Jack Walls Memorial 3-Year-Old Filly Trot in 1:59.4. Primo Maschio, trained by Walter Callahan and driven by Trae Porter, won the Governor Ruth Ann Minner 3-Year-Old Colt Pace in 1:53.1. Yale, trained and driven by Art Stafford Jr., secured the Hal Belote Memorial 3-Year-Old Colt Trot in 1:59.4, while Valentina Station, trained and driven by Eddie Dennis, captured the Ben Stafford Jr. Memorial 3-Year-Old Filly Pace in 1:56.3.
For more information, contact: Mark Short at Mark.Short@delaware.gov.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.