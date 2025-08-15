Indulgence Aesthetics to Host ‘Fall Into Beauty’ Community Event on September 18

Join Us For Our Fall Event!

This event is a celebration of beauty, self-care, and the vibrant energy that comes with the fall season” — Anu Bhatnagar

LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indulgence Aesthetics Wellness & Med Spa is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Fall Into Beauty event , happening Thursday, September 18 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at their Lowell, MA location. This exclusive evening will feature live demonstrations of the med spa’s most popular treatments, along with special promotions, raffle prizes, and seasonal refreshments. Guests will have the opportunity to:Experience expert-led demonstrations showcasing the latest in aesthetic treatments.Enjoy complimentary swag bags and enter to win exciting raffle prizes.Savor light bites and refreshments while mingling with other beauty enthusiasts.Take advantage of exclusive, event-only specials available for one night only.“This event is a celebration of beauty, self-care, and the vibrant energy that comes with the fall season,” said Anu Bhatnagar, owner of Indulgence Aesthetics Wellness & Med Spa. “We’re excited to welcome both new and returning guests to experience all that our med spa has to offer in a fun, engaging, and relaxing environment.”Event Details:📅 Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025🕔 Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM📍 Location: Indulgence Aesthetics Wellness & Med Spa, 1075 Westford St., #203, Lowell, MA 01851Attendance is free, but space is limited. Guests are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance by calling the med spa at (978) 455-8735.About Indulgence Aesthetics Wellness & Med SpaIndulgence Aesthetics Wellness & Med Spa is a luxurious retreat where cutting-edge medical aesthetics and holistic therapies meet. Founded by Anu Bhatnagar, a dual Master’s degree holder in Business Administration and Medical Aesthetics with more than 20 years of international experience, the spa has earned a reputation for innovation, expertise, and compassionate care.Clients at Indulgence enjoy access to a full range of services, including laser treatments, injectables, facials, massage therapy, acupuncture, Reiki, hair and nail care, and more. The spa’s emphasis on continual education, community partnership, and patient empowerment sets it apart as a destination for total rejuvenation—inside and out.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.