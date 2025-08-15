New offering helps brands and agencies secure citations and recommendations from AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Bing Copilot.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEO company , a leading provider of search engine optimization, link building , and digital PR services, today announced the launch of its LLM SEO Services , designed to help brands and agencies earn prime visibility in AI-generated answers.As AI assistants continue to replace traditional search engines for information discovery, being cited in Large Language Model (LLM) responses is becoming essential for brand visibility, trust, and lead generation. SEO.co’s new service helps businesses position their brand within the datasets, entity graphs, and authority signals that LLMs use to generate answers.“We’ve helped companies rank in Google for over a decade. Now, the search landscape is changing, and brands need to think beyond rankings,” said Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co. “LLM SEO is about being part of the conversation when AI answers your customers’ questions.”The service blends AI-specific optimization strategies with proven SEO techniques, including:AI Visibility Audits – Measuring a brand’s current presence in AI-generated responses.Entity & Content Optimization – Strengthening authority signals for AI parsing and retrieval.Digital PR for AI – Securing high-authority placements in AI-friendly publications.Citation & Brand Mention Tracking – Monitoring and improving AI citation rates.White Label LLM SEO – Enabling agencies to offer AI search optimization under their own brand.“The beauty of LLM SEO is that it blends content strategy, backlink authority, and digital PR to influence how AI perceives and recommends a brand,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at SEO.co. “We’re excited to bring this to both direct clients and agency partners.”With LLM SEO Services, SEO.co aims to help companies across industries—from law firms and SaaS providers to eCommerce brands and financial institutions—gain early positioning in the fast-evolving world of AI-powered search.“AI assistants aren’t just tools—they’re trusted advisors for millions of people,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at SEO.co. “If your brand isn’t showing up in their responses, you’re already behind. Our LLM SEO Services are designed to change that.”AvailabilitySEO.co’s LLM SEO Services are available immediately to both direct clients and agencies through its white-label partner program. Businesses can request a free LLM SEO audit to assess their current AI visibility and receive a customized optimization plan.About SEO.coFounded in 2010, SEO.co is a premier provider of search engine optimization, link building, and digital PR services. With a focus on delivering sustainable, white-hat strategies, SEO.co helps companies improve their organic visibility, build authority, and drive measurable business growth. The company serves clients worldwide, including Fortune 500 brands, growth-stage startups, and marketing agencies through its white-label partner network.

