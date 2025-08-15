Back for round two at FATE — because once just wasn’t enough. This year, Hyperbots is pulling back the curtain on what happens when a CFO gets their own LLM and a squad of AI agents to run finance ops on autopilot. Catch us if you can.

The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is excited to welcome Hyperbots back for a second year.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is excited to welcome Hyperbots back for a second year.Known for turning finance operations into a high-speed, AI-powered machine, Hyperbots is doubling down on innovation in accounting software, automation/payments, and vendor management.This year, Hyperbots is inviting FATE attendees to imagine what happens when a CFO gets their own large language model (LLM) and a squad of AI agents dedicated to running finance ops on autopilot. The result? Fewer bottlenecks, smarter decision-making, and more time for strategy."Back for round two at FATE — because once just wasn’t enough. This year, Hyperbots is pulling back the curtain on what happens when a CFO gets their own LLM and a squad of AI agents to run finance ops on autopilot. Catch us if you can," said a spokesperson for Hyperbots.Attendees can connect with the Hyperbots team at FATE 2025 to see firsthand how AI is transforming finance workflows—from streamlining accounts payable and vendor management to automating reporting and compliance.About FATE - The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is where innovation meets execution. Powered by CFO Leadership , FATE brings together thousands of senior finance professionals, technology providers, and thought leaders for two days of actionable insights, strategic networking, and future-focused learning.

