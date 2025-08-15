Minister Dean Macpherson notes resignation of Deputy Director-General following allegations

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, notes that the Deputy Director-General (DDG) responsible for Real Estate Management Services has tendered her resignation after being asked to respond to a number of allegations and facing possible suspension. The DDG, alongside the Chief Director, was sent multiple letters, and the Chief Director responded to all of them; and therefore, a decision was made not to place them on suspension. However, the DDG responded to all except the last one and instead chose to resign.

The Real Estate Management Services branch of the Department is responsible for managing the State’s property portfolio, including the leasing of office accommodation for client departments worth billions of rands. The portfolio has, in the past, faced numerous allegations, which is why the Minister last year requested the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to motivate for Presidential Proclamations to investigate allegations of mismanagement and irregular payments made in relation to lease contracts entered into with private landlords, as well as payment irregularities found in respect of emergency day-to-day maintenance of facilities.

The Minister said investigations into the allegations will continue to ensure accountability within the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, in line with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements. He added that investigations into the Department’s Real Estate Management Services form part of the work undertaken since he assumed office last year to restore good governance in the Department and hold those guilty of wrongdoing accountable.

“The Director-General, Mr Sifiso Mdakane, and I are committed to upholding good governance, protecting public resources, and ensuring our property portfolio is used for the benefit of all South Africans. This is how we will turn South Africa into a construction site, grow the economy, and create jobs,” Minister Macpherson said.

