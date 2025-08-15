Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs Co-Founder Addresses Hemp Regulation in Texas and Federal Cannabis Rescheduling Discussion

The hemp industry has been fighting for these regulations in Texas for years, and we hope to turn a new page” — Lindsey Goldstein

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindsey Goldstein, co-founder of Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs, has issued a statement regarding ongoing hemp legislation in Texas and recent federal discussions on cannabis rescheduling.

Texas is considering legislation that could limit or ban hemp-derived THC products. Goldstein noted that Texas is one of the top two markets for Mellow Fellow and said the company supports measures such as testing standards, 21+ age restrictions, and child-resistant packaging requirements.

“As an out-of-state producer that sells to many well-regulated hemp markets, Mellow Fellow hopes to see the Texas legislature produce good, common-sense regulations,” Goldstein said. “The hemp industry has been fighting for these regulations in Texas for years, and we hope to turn a new page that will produce better consumer protections and advantage the good actors in our industry.”

Goldstein’s comments come as President Trump stated he is open to rescheduling marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, a change that could affect federal tax treatment of cannabis businesses and expand access to traditional banking services.

About Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs

Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs are sister companies co-founded by Lindsey Goldstein, serving retail, wholesale, and brand partners in regulated hemp markets. Mellow Fellow produces pharmacist-formulated alternative cannabinoid products with transparent labeling and third-party testing.

Arvida Labs manufactures rare cannabinoids, offering production solutions from extraction to white-label goods. Together, they focus on quality assurance, compliance, and consistency in cannabinoid product development.

