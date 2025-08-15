Mortgage loans statistics – June 2025

MACAU, August 15 - According to statistics released today (15 August) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, new approvals of residential mortgage loans (RMLs) and commercial real estate loans (CRELs) both increased month-on-month in June 2025. With regard to the outstanding balances, both RMLs and CRELs witnessed declines on a monthly basis.

New lending approved

In June 2025, new RMLs approved by Macao banks rose by 11.7% month-on-month to MOP1.06 billion. Among them, new RMLs to residents, representing 96.8% of the total, grew by 10.5% to MOP1.02 billion; the non-resident component increased by 65.7% to MOP34.18 million. The monthly average of new RMLs approved between April and June 2025 was MOP962.50 million, up 10.8% from the previous period (March to May 2025).

New CRELs increased by 227.7% month-on-month to MOP1.88 billion. Among them, new CRELs to residents, which occupied 98.3% of the total, rose by 222.1% to MOP1.85 billion; new CRELs to non-residents amounted to MOP32.14 million. The monthly average of new CRELs approved between April and June 2025 was MOP1.32 billion, down 1.6% from the previous period (March to May 2025).

Outstanding balances

As at end-June 2025, the outstanding value of RMLs was MOP212.58 billion, which fell by 0.5% from the preceding month or 5.4% from a year ago. Among them, the resident component made up 96.7% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding RMLs to residents and non-residents both dropped by 0.5%.

The outstanding value of CRELs fell by 0.8% month-on-month or 5.5% year-on-year to MOP145.54 billion. Among them, the resident component made up 91.8% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding CRELs to residents and non-residents dropped by 0.7% and 0.8% respectively.

Delinquency ratios

At end-June 2025, the delinquency ratio for RMLs edged up to 3.7% from a month ago, or up 0.1 percentage point over a year earlier. The ratio for CRELs was 5.4%, which remained unchanged from the previous month but up 1.8 percentage points from end-June 2024.

Residential mortgage loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by residential real estate in Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). They include loans to finance purchase of residential properties and other purposes (such as refinancing loans, working capital and trade financing). Commercial real estate loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by commercial real estate in Macao SAR. They include loans to construction companies and loans to finance property development and investment.

Detailed figures are available on:

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/official-statistics-summary-page