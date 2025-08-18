BankBeach Opens Affiliate Access to Loanz.ca and Loanz.com — Exclusive Personal & Payday Loan Offers Now Live

Bank Beach - A Premier Affiliate Network Loanz Logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BankBeach, the premier performance network for Pay Per Call and Lead Generation, is now inviting affiliates to run its exclusive Loanz.ca and Loanz.com campaigns—two of the highest-converting personal and payday loan offers in North America.

Built, managed, and optimized 100% in-house, Loanz.ca (Canada) and Loanz.com (USA) are fully owned-and-operated by BankBeach. These offers are not available on any other network, making BankBeach the only source for affiliates to access and scale these campaigns.

“Loanz is built by marketers, for marketers,” said Taylor Reuter, CEO of BankBeach. “Because we control the funnels, manage the lender partnerships, and own the optimization process, our affiliates see faster approvals, stronger conversion rates, and real opportunities to scale profitably.”

Why Affiliates Choose Loanz:

⚫ Exclusive Access – These offers are fully owned by BankBeach; no brokers, no recycled traffic

⚫ Top Conversion Rates – Mobile-first forms, rapid underwriting, and massive consumer demand

⚫ Fast, Flexible Payouts – Multiple models available, including Pay Per Lead and Pay Per Call

⚫ Full Funnel Transparency – Real-time tracking, proactive insights, and compliance oversight

⚫ Proven Verticals – Personal loans and payday lending offers optimized for scale

Whether you're running paid media, search, SMS, email, or native—Loanz offers deliver the performance, compliance, and control serious affiliates demand.

“This is more than an offer—it’s a revenue engine,” added Reuter. “If you're an affiliate looking to scale in personal finance with high-quality, exclusive campaigns, Loanz is your launchpad—and BankBeach is the only place to run it.”

Affiliates can apply now at www.bankbeach.com or contact taylor.reuter@bankbeach.com or reach out on Telegram: @taylorreuter

About BankBeach

BankBeach is North America’s premier affiliate network for exclusive, high-performance Pay Per Call and Lead Generation campaigns. Backed by the performance marketing infrastructure of Consumer Genius Inc., BankBeach specializes in owned-and-operated offers like Loanz.ca and Loanz.com, delivering the best conversion rates, real-time optimization, and full funnel transparency. With a strict focus on compliance, scalability, and partner-first support, BankBeach powers affiliates to grow smarter, faster, and more profitably.

Legal Disclaimer:

