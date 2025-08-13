BankBeach.com Launches Exclusive Debt & Final Expense Call Campaigns for High-Intent, Real-Time Buyer Leads

Bank Beach - A Premier Affiliate Network

No brokers. No recycled leads. Just real customers, in real time.

We own the marketing, the targeting, and the call flows—so buyers get unmatched quality and compliance” — Paul Hadzoglou

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BankBeach.com, a leader in owned-and-operated Pay Per Call and Lead Generation, today announced the launch of its exclusive Debt Relief and Final Expense Insurance call campaigns, giving serious call buyers direct access to pre-qualified, high-intent consumers—with no intermediaries and no wasted spend.

Designed specifically for debt settlement providers, insurance carriers, and licensed agents, these new campaigns deliver real-time, TCPA-compliant inbound calls from consumers who are actively seeking help and ready to talk.

“We own the marketing, the targeting, and the call flows—so buyers get unmatched quality and compliance,” said Paul Hadzoglou, President of Consumer Genius Inc. “This is about delivering real customers, not recycled data or aggregated lists. Our buyers are closing more with less friction, and that’s our mission.”

About the New Verticals

Debt Relief Calls – Connect with consumers seeking debt settlement and consolidation solutions. Each call is TCPA-compliant, pre-qualified, and delivered in real time.

Final Expense Calls – Reach high-intent seniors actively looking for final expense coverage. Year-round demand, high conversion rates, and fully compliant sourcing.

Key Advantages for Buyers

· 100% Exclusive Supply – All campaigns are internally owned; no aggregate chains.

· High-Intent Consumers – Pre-screened for relevance and readiness to buy.

· Compliance Assured – TCPA-safe, monitored, and quality-checked.

· Scalable Volume – From initial testing to enterprise-level call buying.

· Real-Time Transfers – Faster connections mean higher close rates.

BankBeach’s Pay Per Call division continues to lead the industry in owned, transparent traffic sources, giving buyers complete confidence in both quality and ROI.

To request pricing, volume availability, and start buying calls, contact taylor.reuter@bankbeach.com or reach out on Telegram: @taylorreuter.

About BankBeach

BankBeach is a premier North American affiliate network redefining Pay Per Call and Lead Generation through owned-and-operated offers, AI-driven optimization, and vertical expertise. Backed by the performance marketing infrastructure of Consumer Genius Inc., BankBeach delivers exclusive, scalable campaigns across insurance, legal, home, and financial services. With a strict focus on compliance, quality, and real-time performance, BankBeach provides advertisers and affiliates to grow smarter, faster, and more profitably.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.