Saving Lives is ‘big business’ and needs investors, says Project Rescue

Project Rescue formed to raise finds for global emergencies

Natural disasters are becoming more frequent, more destructive, and far more expensive, and response missions need investors, says Project Rescue.

Project Rescue is a groundbreaking initiative that has been created to bring investors together to raise funds needed for global disaster preparedness.” — Project Rescue Spokesperson

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natural disasters are becoming more frequent, more destructive, and far more expensive, and response missions need investors, says blockchain-based funding platform Project Rescue In 2024 alone, wildfires, floods, earthquakes, and storms caused over US$417 billion in damage worldwide — but the full costs, including environmental destruction and lost livelihoods, is estimated at more than US$2.3 trillion every year.Governments are spending billions to protect people from these catastrophes, but they increasingly battle increased costs and tighter budgets. Those challenges don’t diminish the fact that the world needs more trained responders, more rescue equipment, and faster action when disaster strikes.Project Rescue is a groundbreaking initiative that has been created to help solve that funding problem: it utilises blockchain technology to bring investors together to raise funds needed for global disaster preparedness — from helicopters and fire trucks to rescue boats, field hospitals, public safety training, and skilled crews ready to deploy anywhere.“Project Rescue provides everyday people a chance to help improve disaster preparedness and response around the world,” a spokesperson said.“They can invest directly in saving lives but also share in the financial returns of an industry that’s already worth billions and growing fast.”The spokesperson said it was an important because:• Disasters are increasing – there’s been a five-fold jump since the 1970s.• Prevention is cheaper than recovery – for every $1 spent on preparedness, $15 is saved in rebuilding costs.• The emergency response industry already delivers billions in annual profits to those equipped to act fast.The spokesperson noted that, from the Australian bush to the hurricane zones of the USA, from flood-prone regions of Europe to wildfire hotspots in South America, climate change was fuelling an endless cycle of emergencies.Project Rescue’s mission said its mission was relatively simple: we need to be ready before disaster hits.“We need to be prepared, and that means helicopters in the air, boats on the water, and rescue teams on the ground within hours, not days,” the spokesperson said.“Everyone has an opportunity to help fund the future of disaster response and be part of a well-resourced global safety net.”Learn more: https://www.projectrescue.xyz/

