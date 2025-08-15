Presidency on public programme of the President

First National Convention of the National Dialogue

As South Africa begins the process of a National Dialogue - a long term process to rebuild trust, address deepest challenges, and shape a shared future, President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 15 August 2025 lead the government delegation and officially open the First National Convention, an agenda-setting and a road map process to chart a way-forward for an all inclusive and citizens-led dialogue.

The First National Convention will be held from 15-16 August 2025 at the University of South Africa, ZK Matthews Great Hall, in Pretoria.

The convention will bring together about 1 000 delegates representing the diversity of the South African nation from government, political parties, civil society, business, labour, traditional leaders, religious leaders, cultural workers, sports organisations, women, youth, community voices, among others.

The National Dialogue will kick-off with the 1st National Convention and end with a 2nd National Convention to consolidate the outcomes through a Peoples Compact with commitments for citizens, sectors, government, business, labour, civil society, families to heal and rebuild our nation.

The National Dialogue is aimed at re-energizing community and citizen agency. The ward-based and citizen-initiated dialogues will develop Community Action Plans and Sectoral Compacts for sustained people-led development, mutual accountability, strengthening of civil society and deepening democracy.

The National Dialogue Roadmap envisages an inclusive, intergenerational, citizen-led process of dialogue, that reaches every corner of our land, and all sectors. The National Dialogue is a process of learning by doing, sharing, problem-solving and listening to each other as we co-create the Peoples Compact.

The President appointed the Eminent Persons Group drawn from across all sectors of society to develop a concrete plan to ensure the dialogue is inclusive, transparent and truly reflective of the voices of all South Africans.

He also appointed an Inter-Ministerial Committee under the Chairship of the Deputy President Paul Mashatile to coordinate government’s contribution to the National Dialogue.

Following the Convention, the dialogue process will unfold in phases through extensive sectoral engagements and community dialogues across rural and urban areas, to ensure participatory process and contribution by all citizens to directly shape the agenda and outcomes of the National Dialogue.

The National Dialogue will address critical challenges on:

Poverty, Inequality and hunger

Economic transformation and job creation

Social cohesion and nation building

Gender-based violence and safety

Governance, accountability, and particularly democracy

Land reform and food security.

The National Dialogue also presents an opportunity to forge a National Compact that outlines clear commitments and responsibilities for various stakeholders.

45th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the Southern African Development Community (SADC) 45th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on 17 August 2025 at the Ivato Conference Center in Antananarivo, Republic of Madagascar.

The summit is a historic moment for Madagascar, following the country’s membership of SADC in August 2005.

Hosted under the theme, “Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC,” the Summit will focus on accelerating regional integration through key pillars: strengthening industrial capacity and regional value chains, modernising agriculture, and promoting an inclusive energy transition, all aimed at building a resilient, sustainable, and cohesive SADC region.

During the Summit, His Excellency Mr. Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar, will officially assume the SADC Chairpersonship, succeeding His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The Summit will review progress on the implementation of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020–2030, consider the report from the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, and review achievements under the 44th Summit theme: “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC.”

South Africa will also formally accept it’s Chairship of SADC for 2026-2027.

20 August 2025 Tokyo International Conference on African Development

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead South Africa’s High Level delegation participation to the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Japan.

The 9th TICAD Summit will convene in Yokohama from 20–22 August 2025 under the theme “People, Planet, and Prosperity in a Changing World.”

Launched by Japan in 1993, the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD is co-hosted with the UN, UNDP, World Bank, and African Union Commission and has become a premier forum for African development.

Grounded in African ownership and international partnership, TICAD has steadily evolved from conflict prevention and human security (TICAD I–III) to economic transformation, innovation, and universal health coverage (UHC) (TICAD VI–VIII).

The President will address a South Africa- Japan Business Engagement in Yokohama. Bilateral trade between Japan and South Africa had been expanding since the establishment of full diplomatic relations in 1992. Japan is one of the major investors in the South African economy and has a presence in South Africa of 273 companies, sustaining over 200,000 local jobs. TICAD 9 will gather over 20 African heads of state and government, senior AU, UN, World Bank, and AfDB leadership, philanthropic actors, and bilateral partners including the G7, G20, and BRICS.

General Rudzani Maphanywa visit to Iran

The South African Defence Force (SANDF) is enabled by bilateral and multilateral frameworks to forge ties with other military forces around the world.

The exchange of knowledge and the strengthening of professional military to military cooperation is encouraged within our system of government, this includes joint training drills with other countries, cooperation on peacekeeping and rescue mission during natural disasters.

However, senior military officers do not engage outside of their military purview and they do not represent the country on foreign policy matters neither are they delegated to perform such functions.

