Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla delivers closing address at SA AIDS Conference, 11 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will on Thursday, 11 September deliver the keynote address at the Closing Plenary of the 12th SA AIDS Conference currently taking place at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

Some of the topics dominating the discussions include the rollout of Lenacapavir – a game changer in preventing HIV transmission, currently under consideration by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority; implementation of six multi-month

dispensing, otherwise known as 6MMD in South Africa, which involves providing stable HIV patients with a six-month supply of medication to reduce clinic visits to only two per year.

Other critical topics include addressing Human Rights barriers and empowering vulnerable communities through HIV, TB, STIs, and GBV interventions; strengthening prevention, treatment, and psychosocial support for people living with HIV; empowering communities to end the HIV epidemic by fostering local leadership, promoting stigma reduction.

Details of the closing plenary are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 11 September 2025

Time: 9h00

Place: Emperors Palace, near OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, Gauteng

