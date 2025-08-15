Gauteng Legislature hosts a Women Sector Parliament in Cullinan, 15 Aug

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) will on Friday, 15 August 2025 host a Women Sector Parliament at the Cullinan Library in Tshwane as part of Women’s Month commemorations. The event will also serve to highlight the transformative role women play in shaping society, while providing a platform for robust engagement between women and their public representatives.

This year’s sitting will also pay tribute to the more than 20 000 women who, on 9 August 1956, courageously marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the extension of pass laws to women, a historic act of defiance that continues to inspire the fight for gender equality and social justice.

Women from across Gauteng will have an opportunity to voice their concerns and propose solutions to the Provincial Government. Their inputs will be directed to Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s Administration, with an emphasis on implementation, regular feedback and accountability to citizens. Discussions will focus on:

The effectiveness of interventions aimed at addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

The role of women in Sports, Arts and Culture

The inclusiveness of democratic processes led by government

Details of the Women Sector Parliament are as follows:

Date: Friday, 15 August 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Cullinan Library, Tshwane

The Women Sector Parliament will also be streamed live as follows:

YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/TNhlADJSPMU?feature=share

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/share/1bj6GwC6Rd/

For more information and interview requests, please contact:

Mr Thebe Khumalo

Cell: 072 266 1021

E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za

