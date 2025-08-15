Gauteng Legislature hosts a Women Sector Parliament in Cullinan, 15 Aug
The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) will on Friday, 15 August 2025 host a Women Sector Parliament at the Cullinan Library in Tshwane as part of Women’s Month commemorations. The event will also serve to highlight the transformative role women play in shaping society, while providing a platform for robust engagement between women and their public representatives.
This year’s sitting will also pay tribute to the more than 20 000 women who, on 9 August 1956, courageously marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the extension of pass laws to women, a historic act of defiance that continues to inspire the fight for gender equality and social justice.
Women from across Gauteng will have an opportunity to voice their concerns and propose solutions to the Provincial Government. Their inputs will be directed to Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s Administration, with an emphasis on implementation, regular feedback and accountability to citizens. Discussions will focus on:
- The effectiveness of interventions aimed at addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV)
- The role of women in Sports, Arts and Culture
- The inclusiveness of democratic processes led by government
Details of the Women Sector Parliament are as follows:
Date: Friday, 15 August 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: Cullinan Library, Tshwane
The Women Sector Parliament will also be streamed live as follows:
YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/TNhlADJSPMU?feature=share
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/share/1bj6GwC6Rd/
For more information and interview requests, please contact:
Mr Thebe Khumalo
Cell: 072 266 1021
E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za
