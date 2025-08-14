RHODE ISLAND, August 14 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing the swimming areas at Spouting Rock Beach Association and Gooseberry Beach in Newport due to high bacteria counts.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at https://health.ri.gov/beaches