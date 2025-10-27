Travel Advisory: Weekend Lane Closure and Temporary Ramp Closure Scheduled for November 7 at the Route 146/Route 146A Interchange in North Smithfield

Beginning Friday night, November 7 at 8 p.m. the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close one of the two lanes on Route 146 South at the Route 146A interchange in North Smithfield, located approximately one mile south of the Route 104 (Greenville Avenue) exit. It will be closed throughout the weekend, reopening by 5 a.m. on Monday, November 10.

While the lane is closed, RIDOT will finalize construction so it can shift Route 146 traffic onto a new, wider bridge RIDOT built in the past year to accommodate both northbound and southbound traffic.

Also starting Friday night, RIDOT will close a temporary left-hand ramp from Route 146 South to Route 146A North. It will be closed for approximately six weeks before it is replaced with a new ramp on the right-hand side of the highway, a more conventional design for off-ramps.

During this ramp closure, drivers on Route 146 South trying to access Route 146A North can either take the Route 104 exit or use Sayles Hill Road or the I-295 interchange to reverse direction onto Route 146 North and use the Route 146A exit on that side of the highway.

The work at this interchange is part of RIDOT's Route 146 Project. The project includes greatly needed improvements to the Route 146 corridor, making it safer, improving transit connections, and reducing congestion and vehicle emissions. In addition to the new diverging diamond intersection, RIDOT is building a new flyover bridge for Route 146 traffic to pass over Sayles Hill Road, eliminating the need for the existing traffic signal - the only traffic light on all of Route 146 in Rhode Island. The project also will replace or repair five bridges and repave 8 miles of roadway. Visit www.ridot.net/Route146 for more information.

The $196 million project was funded in part by a $65 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant which was secured by Rhode Island's Congressional delegation. The entire project will be finished in summer 2026.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The Route 146 Project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.