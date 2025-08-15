White House revokes executive order on competition from previous administration

The Trump administration Aug. 13 issued an executive order revoking a 2021 order by the previous administration that established a “whole-of-government” effort to promote competition in the U.S. economy. The 2021 order encompassed 72 initiatives by more than a dozen federal agencies to address competition issues across the economy, including in health care, financial services, technology and agriculture. It also established a White House Competition Council tasked with coordinating, promoting and advancing federal efforts to improve competition in the U.S. economy.

