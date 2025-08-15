EGLE brownfield grant will help bring new jobs to Tuscola County

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is awarding a $1 million Brownfield Redevelopment Grant to a project that will clean up a blighted former truck stop in Vassar and create up to 20 new jobs.

The property at 1223 West Saginaw Road was home to the Halfway Truck Stop, which included a gas station, repair shop and restaurant. The redevelopment also includes 1211 West Saginaw which was used for warehousing, a gravel supply company, and a construction company. The 1.9-acre site has been vacant since 2022.

Environmental assessments found metals and petroleum compounds in the soil. Multiple petroleum releases have been reported from the eight underground storage tanks (UST) removed from the site in 1998. The EGLE brownfield grant will be used for the following work:

Additional site investigations and sampling

Excavation and disposal of contaminated soil

Removal of at least three more USTs

Asbestos abatement and demolition

The design and installation of a vapor mitigation system, if one is needed for the new construction

The developer, Cook Chevrolet, plans to expand its business with a $4 million used car lot and sales building, plus an expansion of its services center. The site is within walking distance of downtown Vassar’s shops and restaurants and the project fits into the community’s development plans. Grant-funded work is expected to be finished in the summer of 2028.

More than half of EGLE’s annual budget supports local projects, protects public health and the environment, and helps create economic growth and jobs for Michigan workers. Redevelopment increases the value of brownfield sites and other nearby properties. In 2024 EGLE awarded $25.1 million in brownfield incentives to 87 projects around Michigan.