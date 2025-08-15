EGLE grant will bring new restaurant to growing Detroit neighborhood

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is awarding a $100,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Grant to a project that will bring a new restaurant and brewery to Detroit’s Core City neighborhood.

The Gardenside Brewing Company will be built on contaminated property consisting of six parcels of land on the city’s west side:

4403 Wabash Street

4411 Wabash Street

4417 Wabash Street

4429 Wabash Street

4416 14 th Street

Street 4424 14th Street

All six parcels were originally developed as housing prior to 1897. Three of them remained residential. The others were later used for a window cleaning company, machine warehouse, auto parts store, and parking lot. Stone, crushed gravel and bricks were later dumped at one site. The entire property has been vacant since 1982. Site assessments found metals and petroleum compounds in the soil. The EGLE grant will be used to pay for further investigations and for the transportation and disposal of contaminated soil.

The new owner plans to build a $5 million brewery with an 80-seat taproom and an 80-seat patio/garden that will be available for use year-round. Gardenside Brewing will be right off Grand River Avenue, a busy major road in the area, and two miles from downtown Detroit. The Core City neighborhood was once heavily industrial, leaving many properties either blighted or vacant. The redevelopment fits into the city’s plans to emphasize nature and green space in the area through its garden and by connecting to local bike paths. The owner plans to have bike racks and tools to encourage customers to ride there. Construction is scheduled to be finished in the summer of 2026.

More than half of EGLE’s annual budget supports local projects, protects public health and the environment, and helps create economic growth and jobs for Michigan workers. Redevelopment increases the value of brownfield sites and other nearby properties. In 2024 EGLE awarded $25.1 million in brownfield incentives to 87 projects around Michigan.