DXRACER Returns to the Canadian Market with Pre-Sale on August 18th

DXRACER Returns to Canada

Introducing a Range of Upgraded Gaming Chairs for Every Budget

TORONTO, CANADA, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DXRACER, the renowned brand in the world of gaming chair, is excited to announce its triumphant return to the Canadian market, bringing back an upgraded lineup of gaming chairs that promise to elevate the gaming experience to new heights. The pre-sale event is set to kick off on August 18th. This marks a significant milestone for the brand as it expands its presence in the North American market, bringing its best gaming chair to Canadian gamers and streamers.

Pre-Sale Highlights: A Range of Gaming Chairs for Every Budget

DXRACER Canada's pre-sale will feature a diverse lineup of gaming chairs, catering to a wide range of budgets and preferences. The collection includes chairs from three distinct price tiers: Entry-Level, Mid-Range, and High-End.

Entry-Level: Prince and Drifting Series

Prince Series: The Prince Series is designed for gamers who want a comfortable and stylish chair without breaking the bank. Priced at C$349.00, this chair offers essential ergonomic features such as 2D adjustable armrests, reclining backrest and "Two Eyes" design.It is perfect for gamers who are just starting their journey in the world of gaming chairs.

Drifting Series: The Drifting Series takes the entry-level experience up a notch with its sleek design and enhanced comfort. Priced at C$539.00, this chair includes additional features like Winged Seat Cushion, Cooling Gel Foam Headrest, Cold-cure Foam, 3D Armrest, making it a great choice for those looking for a bit more luxury at an affordable price.

Mid-Range: Master and Tank Series

Master Series: It provides gamers and office workers with exceptional comfort and support for prolonged sitting. Change your gaming world with innovative modular design.Priced at C$759.00, this chair offers advanced ergonomic features such as Height Adjustable Headrest, 4D Integrated Lumbar Support, 4D Armrest, 135° Recline Angle, Extendable Footrest, Swappable Seat Cushion.

Tank Series: Heavy-Duty Gaming Chair For Big and Tall Gamers. Priced at C$829.00, this chair features a robust steel frame, high-density foam cushions, and a wide seat base. It is designed to withstand the rigors of intense gaming sessions and provide unmatched support and comfort.

High-End: Martian and Martian Pro Series

Martian Series: The Martian Series represents the pinnacle of DXRACER's engineering and design. Priced at C$969.00, this chair offers premium features such as Electric Adjustable Backrest and Smart Airbag Lumbar Support. It is perfect for gamers who want the best of the best and are willing to invest in a chair that will elevate their gaming experience to new heights.

Martian Pro Series: The Martian Pro Series takes the Martian Series to the next level with its new functionality. Priced at C$1,239.00, this chair includes motorized features like one-button adjustable backrests and a 5000mAh battery for its heating, cooling, and massage functions. It is the ultimate massage gaming chair for those who demand the highest level of comfort and innovation.

About DXRACER

DXRACER is a leading brand in the gaming chair industry, known for its innovative designs, ergonomic support, and high-quality materials. With multiple patents and industry awards, DXRACER chairs are designed to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The brand's commitment to excellence is evident in every chair it produces, making it a favorite among professional gamers and streamers worldwide.

Pre-Sale Details

The DXRACER Canada pre-sale will begin on August 18th and is open to all Canadian residents. Interested customers can visit the DXRACER Canada website to explore the full range of chairs and place their pre-orders. More discounts and promotions will be available soon, making it the perfect time to upgrade to a DXRACER gaming chair.

