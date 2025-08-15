NEFT Vodka Celebrates Historic Double Podium at Formula DRIFT Seattle

For the first time in the brand’s motorsports sponsorship history, two NEFT-sponsored drivers shared the podium

Matt Field and Adam LZ Deliver First-Ever 1-2 Finish for NEFT-Sponsored Drivers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , the Official Spirit Sponsor of the 2025 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship, is raising a toast to a record-breaking weekend at Formula DRIFT Seattle. For the first time in the brand’s motorsports sponsorship history, two NEFT-sponsored drivers shared the podium — with Matt Field taking the top spot and Adam LZ securing third place in Round 6 of the 2025 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship.Field’s dominant performance in Seattle solidified his position as one of the most consistent drivers on the tour, while LZ’s precision driving and aggressive style kept fans on the edge of their seats, earning him the third spot. Together, the duo’s back-to-back podiums marked a milestone moment for NEFT’s growing presence in the world of professional drift racing.As a result of consistency from both drivers this season, they currently hold equal-third place in the 2025 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship with 150 points each. NEFT’s third sponsored driver – three-time FD PRO Champion Chris Forsberg – finished tenth in Seattle and sits tenth in the Championship standings.“This weekend was truly historic for NEFT,” said Jeff Mahony, CEO of NEFT Vodka. “Seeing Matt and Adam take first and third is not just a win for them — it’s a win for our entire team, our fans, and everyone who shares our passion for excellence, performance, and a daring spirit.”Formula DRIFT Seattle drew a capacity crowd to watch the high-speed, tire-smoking battles unfold in person, with hundreds of thousands viewing the livestream. The event also gave NEFT the opportunity to share its award-winning vodka with motorsports enthusiasts, blending the brand’s refined taste with the raw excitement of the sport.With only two rounds remaining in the 2025 season, both Field and LZ are in strong contention for the championship title — and NEFT Vodka will be there every step of the way, on and off the track.About NEFT VodkaNEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours. To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com ABOUT FORMULA DRIFT:Formula DRIFT is recognized as the leading international drifting championship. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges the driver's skill while demanding a great deal from their vehicle in terms of power and strength. Formula DRIFT provides a series for the best professional drifters from around the globe to compete for the coveted title of Formula DRIFT Champion. As the first official drifting series in North America, Formula DRIFT has taken competitive motorsports to the extreme, attracting drift fans and car enthusiasts from all walks of life, and established itself as the global leader for the sport. For a competition schedule, ticket information, special content and livestream, please visit formulad.comWATCH FORMULA DRIFTThe free-to-view event livestream is available at youtube.com/Formuladrift. FD is also available on Racer/MAV TV (please check with your local provider), and available in Spanish via PX Sports on numerous outlets across Latin America. To find out where it’s broadcast in your country, visit pxsports.com/outlets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.