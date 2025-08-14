Fire Ban Issued by the Province has Been Lifted

CANADA, August 14 - Released on August 14, 2025

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has lifted the provincial fire ban as of 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025 due to improved conditions.

The provincial fire ban will be lifted on all Crown lands located north of the provincial forest boundary up to the Churchill River, along with the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.

The public is reminded that provincial parks, municipalities and R.M.s may still have their own local fire ban, restriction or advisory in place. A list of fire restrictions in provincial parks and recreation sites can be found on the SaskParks website and the SPSA interactive fire ban map.

Municipalities and provincial parks should continue to monitor local conditions and implement fire bans or burning restrictions as required.

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.

An interactive map of fire bans in the province, fire ban frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can all be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

