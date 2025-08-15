Coushatta Casino Resort Welcomes Brantley Gilbert Live In Concert Saturday, September 6, 2025, 8pm

Coushatta Casino Resort presents Brantley Gilbert LIVE in concert on Saturday, September 6, 2025 at The Pavilion. Brantley Gilbert is touring in 2025 with "The Tattoos Tour", named after his seventh studio album.

KINDER, LA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coushatta Casino Resort presents Brantley Gilbert LIVE in concert on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The performance will take place at The Pavilion. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 8:00 p.m. All ages are welcome. Age 16 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets. Claim $20 in Free Play by showing your concert ticket at the Advantage Club within 48 hours after the concert ends.As one of the godfathers of country’s modern rock-and-rap edge, multi-Platinum The Valory Music Co. trailblazer Brantley Gilbert knows life has a way of leaving a mark. With his seventh studio album, Tattoos, available now, the Georgia native chooses to embrace it – inspired by the idea that his tattoos tell a story, just like his songs. And just like his songs, he’ll never hide the truth they reveal.An era-defining artist forever bonded to his fans, Gilbert’s been mining the timeless values of hard-working dedication, high-octane thrills and humble faith since his 2009 debut, A Modern Day Prodigal Son, creating a chart-topping grit-and-grace fusion which helped set the stage for today’s genre-blending format.With his dedicated BG Nation behind him, the fiery performer-songwriter has racked up more than 8.3 BILLION career streams, boasting back-to-back Platinum albums and seven No. 1 hits including the RIAA 7x Platinum “Bottoms Up;” 2x Platinum “Country Must Be Country Wide;” 2x Platinum “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do;” 2x Platinum “One Hell of An Amen;” and the Platinum-certified “What Happens In A Small Town” with Lindsay Ell.His world-class pen helped create a watershed hit with Jason Aldean’s 4x Platinum country-rap game changer, “Dirt Road Anthem.” And possessing a can’t-fake-it quality of fierce independence, the ACM, CMA and AMA award winner has toured alongside everyone from Willie Nelson and Toby Keith to Kenny Chesney, Nickelback and more.Tattoos further cements his legacy – 10 cowritten, co-produced tracks with an electrifying mix of in-your-face aggression and roughneck reflection, as Gilbert’s diesel-powered smoke-and-soul vocal delivers another full-spectrum soundtrack to modern country life. Tracks like full-throttle “Off the Rails” and intoxicating chart-climbing single “Over When We’re Sober” with Ashley Cooke lead a set packed with guest appearances from Gary LeVox, Justin Moore, Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones.###ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORTCoushatta Casino Resort, located in Kinder, Louisiana, off Highway 165 (I-10, Exit 44), features three hotels and thousands of slot machines and table games, including live poker, live bingo, off-track betting, and a sportsbook. Call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com for more information.

