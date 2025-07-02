Tammy Hetmaniak, Executive Director of BEAR, Named One of Houston Business Journal’s 2025 Most Admired CEOs

I’m especially grateful to our Board of Directors for their belief in our mission and for nominating me for this award. Their support has been instrumental in everything we’ve achieved together.” — Tammy Hetmaniak

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEAR (Be A Resource) is proud to announce that Executive Director Tammy Hetmaniak has been named one of the Houston Business Journal’s 2025 Most Admired CEOs. This prestigious honor recognizes outstanding business leaders across Greater Houston who demonstrate visionary leadership, foster thriving workplace cultures and make a meaningful impact on both their organizations and the broader community.Now in her eighth year leading BEAR, Hetmaniak has transformed the organization into a vital resource for at-risk and CPS-involved children in Harris County. Since assuming the role of Executive Director in 2017, she has driven strategic growth, expanded access to basic necessities and spearheaded program innovations that have improved outcomes for thousands of children in crisis. She also launched the BEAR Mobile, a mobile outreach initiative that delivers critical items like diapers, clothing and hygiene products directly to families and partner agencies, and she enhanced programming to include the Heart Gallery of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Permanency Collaborative “Being recognized among such an inspiring group of leaders is truly an honor,” said Hetmaniak. “At BEAR, our mission is to bring dignity, hope and essential resources to children experiencing crisis. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team, and I’m especially grateful to our Board of Directors for their belief in our mission and for nominating me for this award. Their support has been instrumental in everything we’ve achieved together.”Hetmaniak’s career in child advocacy spans more than 25 years, with prior roles in CPS investigations and forensic interviewing. As executive director at BEAR, she continues to lead through compassion, strategic vision and an unwavering commitment to children’s well-being.The Houston Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs list is determined by an independent panel of judges who evaluate nominees on leadership style, company performance, innovation and civic engagement.###ABOUT BEARBEAR is the only 501(c)(3) organization working with Harris County Resources for Children and Adults and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services that offers unique programs that provide not only the basic needs of children recently uprooted, but also supportive services that provide comfort, dignity, and celebration of successes that propel the child toward a successful future for abused and neglected children. This partnership with the county and state is vital to BEAR’s success as an organization, allowing $0.85 of every dollar earned through fundraising efforts to go back to effectively operating four core programs. For the last 25 years, BEAR has been an important advocate for the most vulnerable population in Houston… its children. This advocacy is represented through the basic necessities provided for children in BEAR rooms year-round, the school supplies distributed each fall, the Christmas gifts wrapped and delivered each winter and in the canvas photos of adoptable children that are displayed year-round throughout venues in Houston. For more information about BEAR, visit bearesourcehouston.org.

