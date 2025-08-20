2025 European Photography Awards Announces Photographers of the Year and Global Category Winners

2025 European Photography Awards Full Results Posted 2025 European Photography Awards Professional Photographer of the Year - Mundari Culture by Roberto Pazzi 2025 European Photography Awards Amateur Photographer of the Year - Too soon by João Coelho

The European Photography Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), officially announces the results of the 2025 competition.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Photography Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), officially announces the results of the 2025 competition. Open to photographers across all backgrounds and experience levels, the award recognises outstanding photographs that combine technical excellence with creative vision, selected from among some of the best in the global photography community.

This year’s competition received an exceptional response, with over 2,000 submissions representing 30 countries, including strong participation from United States, Japan, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and more. The entries showcased a powerful range of perspectives, reflecting global relevance and a high level of creative and technical excellence.

2025 European Photographers of the Year

Following a rigorous evaluation process of over thousands of impressive submissions, the European Photography Awards proudly announces the Photographers of the Year. Roberto Pazzi has been awarded as the Professional Photographer of the Year for their outstanding work, Mundari Culture, with a $3,000 cash prize. Meanwhile, João Coelho is celebrated with the title of Amateur Photographer of the Year with their remarkable entry, Too soon, alongside a $2,000 cash prize.

1. Professional Photographer of the Year – Mundari Culture by Roberto Pazzi

2. Amateur Photographer of the Year – Too soon by João Coelho

2025 Category Winners of the Year

Beyond the grandest honours, the European Photography Awards also celebrates the Category Winners of the Year, selected from both professional and amateur submissions across diverse categories. Each winner receives a $100 cash prize in recognition of their creative strength and the compelling visual narratives captured in their work.

Category Winners of the Year (Professional)

1. Architecture Photography – ICON by RINTARO UKON

2. Black & White Photography – Surreal by Daisy Seilern

3. Fine Art Photography – Motherhood by Dmitriy Vavilov

4. Nature Photography – Prince of Blue by RINTARO UKON

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur/Student)

1. Architecture Photography – Once on the Edge by Yuanfeng Mao

2. Black & White Photography – the Cactus by Mette Klint

3. Fine Art Photography – Traditions from Above: Stories of Vietnam’s Craft & Culture by Chris Ha

4. Nature Photography – Echoes of a Living Landscape: between Stillness and Motion by James Malikey

5. People Photography – Harmony in the Tea Fields by Chris Ha

Visit the European Photography Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://europeanphotoawards.com/.

“You can’t scroll past this year’s entries. They stop you, as every image feels like there’s a story behind it waiting to be uncovered,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “That’s what made judging so difficult, especially with the level of execution. The award celebrates what has been achieved, and point toward where photography can lead us next.”

Professional Jurors & Judging Process

The evaluation process was led by some accomplished professionals with strong backgrounds in the field, including Yvan Bedard (Canada), Donell Gumiran (Phillipines), Dawid Galinski (Poland), Benny Lau (Hong Kong SAR), Alessandra Minotti (Italy), Tomáš Neuwirth (Czech Republic), and many more. The panel consists of photographers, editors, curators, and creative directors with experience across all mediums of photography.

All entries underwent blind judging to ensure fairness and impartiality. Submissions were evaluated based on key criteria, including originality, creativity, technical execution, relevance to the category, and overall impact.

With the European Photography Awards now concluded, focus shifts to the New York Photography Awards, which is currently open for submissions. With Early Bird entries being accepted until 4 September, photographers from around the world are invited to submit work that reflects their perspective, how they interpret, and engage with the world through the lens.

Visit the New York Photography Awards official website for more information: https://newyorkphotographyawards.com/.

About European Photography Awards

The European Photography Awards is a global platform that celebrates the power of photography as a form of storytelling, cultural reflection, and artistic expression. Open to photographers across all experience levels and nationalities, the award recognises work that captures the depth, diversity, and complexity of the world.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, London Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

