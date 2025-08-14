S. 1441, Service Dogs Assisting Veterans Act of 2025

Bill Summary

S. 1441 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to establish a pilot program to award grants to nonprofit entities to provide service dogs to eligible veterans over the 2027-2031 period. The bill also would require VA to provide veterinary insurance for those dogs.

Estimated Federal Cost

The estimated budgetary effects of S. 1441 are shown in Table 1. The costs of the legislation fall within budget function 700 (veterans benefits and services).

Table 1. Estimated Budgetary Effects of S. 1441 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2025-2030 2025-2035 Increases in Direct Spending Estimated Budget Authority 0 * 2 2 2 3 3 * * * * 9 12 Estimated Outlays 0 * 2 2 2 3 3 * * * * 9 12 Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Estimated Authorization 0 * 8 8 8 7 7 1 1 1 1 31 42 Estimated Outlays 0 * 8 8 8 7 7 1 1 1 1 31 42 * = between zero and $500,000.

Basis of Estimate

For this estimate, CBO assumes that S. 1441 will be enacted near the beginning of fiscal year 2026 and that outlays will follow historical spending patterns for affected programs.

Provisions that Affect Spending Subject to Appropriation and Direct Spending

Section 2 of S. 1441 would require VA to establish a five-year pilot program to provide grants to nonprofit entities for the provision of service dogs to eligible veterans beginning in 2027. The program also would require VA to provide veterinary insurance for dogs acquired under the program, including during the period after the pilot program expires.

The bill authorizes the appropriation of $10 million annually during the five-year period of the program’s operation. CBO expects that the authorized amounts would cover the costs of awarding grants to nonprofit entities and providing veterinary insurance for dogs acquired through the program. Based on information from VA and similar programs, CBO estimates that approximately 1,000 veterans would receive dogs under the program. Under the bill, VA would be required to continue providing veterinary insurance for those dogs after the pilot ends. CBO estimates that the cost of providing insurance coverage over the 2032-2035 period would total $4 million, assuming an average annual cost of $1,100 per dog. In total, CBO estimates that implementing section 2 would cost $54 million over the 2025-2035 period.

CBO expects that some of the costs of implementing the bill would be paid from the Toxic Exposures Fund (TEF) established by Public Law 117-168, the Honoring our PACT Act. The TEF is a mandatory appropriation that VA uses to pay for health care, disability claims processing, medical research, and IT modernization that benefit veterans who were exposed to environmental hazards.

Additional spending from the TEF would occur if legislation increases the costs of similar activities that benefit veterans with such exposure. Thus, in addition to increasing spending subject to appropriation, enacting section 2 would increase amounts paid from the TEF, which are classified as direct spending. CBO projects that the proportion of costs paid by the TEF will grow over time based on the amount of formerly discretionary appropriations that CBO expects will be provided through the mandatory appropriation as specified in the Honoring our PACT Act.[1]

CBO estimates that over the 2025-2035 period, implementing section 2 would increase spending subject to appropriation by $42 million and direct spending by $12 million.

Pay-As-You-Go Considerations

The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. The net changes in outlays that are subject to those pay-as-you-go procedures are shown in Table 1.

Increase in Long-Term Net Direct Spending and Deficits

CBO estimates that enacting S. 1441 would not increase net direct spending by more than $2.5 billion in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2036.

CBO estimates that enacting S. 1441 would not increase on‑budget deficits by more than $5 billion in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2036.

Mandates

The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Previous CBO Estimate

On August 7, 2025, CBO transmitted a cost estimate for H.R. 2605, the Service Dogs Assisting Veterans Act, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs on July 23, 2025. Both H.R. 2605 and S. 1441 would establish a pilot program to provide grants for service dogs and fund veterinary insurance such service dogs. H.R. 2605 includes a provision to extend the reduction in certain pension payments, which would reduce direct spending. S. 1441 does not include such a provision; thus, the net costs of the latter bill are higher.

