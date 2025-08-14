H.R. 225, HUD Transparency Act of 2025

H.R. 225 would require the Inspector General of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to testify annually before the Congress on different topics including the sufficiency of the agency’s resources, actions taken to identify opportunities for program improvement, and the inspector general’s ability to investigate and audit HUD programs to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse.

Using information from the agency, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 225 would cost less than $500,000. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Zunara Naeem. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.