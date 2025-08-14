H.R. 3109, REFINER Act

H.R. 3109 would require the National Petroleum Council (NPC) to report to the Congress and the Department of Energy (DOE) on petrochemical refineries in the United States. The NPC is a federally chartered and privately funded organization that advises DOE. Accordingly, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would not affect the federal budget.

H.R. 3109 would impose a private-sector mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) by requiring the NPC to produce a report on petrochemical refineries in the United States. CBO estimates that the cost of compliance would be small and fall well below the threshold established in UMRA for private-sector mandates ($206 million in 2025, adjusted annually for inflation).

The bill would not impose an intergovernmental mandate as defined in UMRA.

The CBO staff contacts for this estimate are Aaron Krupkin (for federal costs) and Brandon Lever (for mandates). The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.