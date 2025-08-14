Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,074 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 3679, Small Business Artificial Intelligence Advancement Act

H.R. 3679 would require the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to develop and disseminate resources for small businesses relating to artificial intelligence. NIST would be required to review and update these resources every two years and to report to the Congress within four years of enactment.

Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO expects that NIST would need two people, at an annual per-person cost of about $235,000 in 2025, to produce and distribute the required materials. On that basis and accounting for anticipated inflation, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 3679 would cost $2 million over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Margot Berman. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 3679, Small Business Artificial Intelligence Advancement Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more