H.R. 3679, Small Business Artificial Intelligence Advancement Act

H.R. 3679 would require the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to develop and disseminate resources for small businesses relating to artificial intelligence. NIST would be required to review and update these resources every two years and to report to the Congress within four years of enactment.

Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO expects that NIST would need two people, at an annual per-person cost of about $235,000 in 2025, to produce and distribute the required materials. On that basis and accounting for anticipated inflation, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 3679 would cost $2 million over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

