S. 434, Space Commerce Advisory Committee Act

S. 434 would require the Office of Space Commerce within the Department of Commerce to establish a Commercial Space Activity Advisory Committee. That committee would update the Office of Space Commerce on developments in nongovernmental space activities and recommend ways for the United States to promote its commercial space industry.

Using information about the cost of similar federal advisory bodies, CBO estimates that implementing S. 434 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is David Hughes. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.