Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,075 in the last 365 days.

S. 434, Space Commerce Advisory Committee Act

S. 434 would require the Office of Space Commerce within the Department of Commerce to establish a Commercial Space Activity Advisory Committee. That committee would update the Office of Space Commerce on developments in nongovernmental space activities and recommend ways for the United States to promote its commercial space industry.

Using information about the cost of similar federal advisory bodies, CBO estimates that implementing S. 434 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is David Hughes. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

S. 434, Space Commerce Advisory Committee Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more