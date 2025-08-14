Submit Release
H.R. 2319, Women and Lung Cancer Research and Preventive Services Act of 2025

H.R. 2319 would require the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to report to the Congress on research related to lung cancer in women and underserved populations as well as access to lung cancer screenings for those populations. HHS also would be required to report on public awareness campaigns related to lung cancer and lung cancer screenings. Based on the cost of similar reports, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2319 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Johnny Willing. The estimate was reviewed by Emily Stern, Senior Adviser for Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

