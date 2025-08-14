S. 2318, Streamlining American Manufacturing Strategy Act

S. 2318 would require the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to update its strategic plan to guide the Manufacturing USA program every four years to align that report with the release of the National Science and Technology Council’s (NSTC’s) recurring report on advanced manufacturing. (Under current law, NIST updates its report every three years and the most recent report was published in 2025.)

By aligning the NIST report with the NSTC report, CBO expects that NIST would need to complete two report updates over the 2026-2030 period (in 2026 and 2030) instead of one in 2028.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that the cost for NIST to implement S. 2318 would be insignificant; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is David Hughes. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.