Rodeo Realty Presents the Former Richard Lewis Celebrity Retreat in Lake Hollywood Estates, Listed by Tom Otero

6411 Tahoe Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty proudly presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Hollywood history in the prestigious Lake Hollywood Estates. Perfectly situated near the iconic Hollywood Sign and surrounded by serene natural beauty, the property offers convenient access to picturesque hiking trails and scenic lakeside paths, while maintaining complete privacy and exclusivity.

This celebrity-owned residence, formerly owned by the late Richard Lewis, renowned stand-up comedian, actor, and writer, has been thoughtfully designed to create a sense of tranquility from the moment you arrive. High walls encircle the grounds, complemented by lush landscaping and walls of glass that fill the interiors with soft natural light. A secluded front courtyard, framed by greenery, sets the tone for the peaceful atmosphere within.

The home offers four bedrooms, with two guest rooms currently combined into a spacious bedroom and office suite. This flexible layout can easily be restored to the original configuration. The living and dining rooms exude elegance, with soaring vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, a fireplace, and double sets of glass doors opening to stunning backyard views. The adjacent kitchen features striking quartz countertops, a center island, warm-toned wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances, flowing seamlessly into the spacious family room.

The master suite offers high ceilings, abundant closet space, and expansive glass doors showcasing the backyard and pool. Its spa-like bathroom includes a double shower, separate spa tub, dual vanity, and a wall-sized window revealing lush outdoor views.

The oversized backyard is the true heart of the property. Designed for both intimate relaxation and large-scale entertaining, it features a sparkling pool with dual waterfalls, filling the air with the soothing sound of flowing water. An additional gated side yard offers the perfect space for children or pets.

Ideally located near Lake Hollywood, scenic parks, and charming neighborhood streets, this private retreat combines luxury, privacy, and timeless appeal. Shown by appointment only, this is a rare chance to own a Hollywood Hills estate with a storied history.

For more information on the property or to schedule a private showing, please contact Tom Otero of Rodeo Realty at 818.919.5350 or TomOtero@rodeore.com.

