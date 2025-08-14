ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 15-18) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Two ramps connecting eastbound Loop 101 with Interstate 17 will be closed for two weeks starting Friday (Aug. 15), while closures of I-17 south of downtown Phoenix are scheduled this weekend (Aug. 15-18), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed while the following freeway restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) ramps to north- and southbound I-17 closed from 12:30 a.m. Friday (Aug. 15) to 5 a.m. Friday (Aug. 29) for pavement repairs. Detours: Alternate freeway routes include Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 or using southbound Loop 101 in the West Valley to eastbound I-10 toward downtown Phoenix. Traffic exiting eastbound Loop 101 at 35th Avenue can use eastbound Deer Valley Road or Union Hills Drive to access I-17. Drivers in the Northwest Valley also can consider using Loop 303 to reach northbound I-17. Note: The westbound Loop 101 ramps to I-17 will remain open.
- Southbound I-17 closed between the I-10 “Stack” interchange south of McDowell Road and the I-10 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 16) for pavement maintenance. Detour: Drivers can use eastbound I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.
- Northbound I-17 closed between the I-10 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and the I-10 “Stack” interchange north of Van Buren Street from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 17) for pavement maintenance. Detour: Traffic will detour on westbound I-10 starting at the Split interchange and can reconnect with I-17 west of 19th Avenue.
- Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 16) for bridge work. Consider alternate routes. Detours: Traffic will detour using the Loop 101 frontage roads.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Val Vista Drive closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 17) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 right lane also closed between Val Vista Drive and Lindsay Road. Detour: Consider using the westbound on-ramps at Santan Village Parkway or Lindsay Road. Note: The eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at McQueen Road closed from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 16).
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
