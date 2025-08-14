ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 15-18) - Phoenix Area

Eastbound Loop 101

(Agua Fria Freeway)

ramps to north- and southbound I-17 closed

from 12:30 a.m. Friday

(Aug. 15)

to 5 a.m. Friday

(Aug. 29) for pavement repairs.

Detours

: Alternate freeway routes include Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 or using southbound Loop 101 in the West Valley to eastbound I-10 toward downtown Phoenix. Traffic exiting eastbound Loop 101 at 35th Avenue can use eastbound Deer Valley Road or Union Hills Drive to access I-17. Drivers in the Northwest Valley also can consider using Loop 303 to reach northbound I-17.

Note

:

The westbound Loop 101 ramps to I-17 will remain open