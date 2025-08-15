CTRL+ALT Digital Successfully Redesigns 22 Board Websites for Florida Department of Health

These 22 websites are vital resources for medical professionals and the public, and we're honored to have played a role in improving healthcare licensing across Florida.” — Jen Stafford, CEO & Co-Founder

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTRL+ALT Digital , an award-winning, leading digital design and development agency, has successfully completed a comprehensive redesign of 22 Board websites for the Florida Department of Health (FDOH). The ambitious project modernized the online presence of state medical boards, significantly enhancing user experience and accessibility for healthcare professionals and the public.Following a competitive selection process, CTRL+ALT Digital was awarded the project based on their expertise in website design, development, and implementation. The multi-phase initiative transformed legacy websites into modern, user-friendly platforms that comply with state and federal accessibility standards.Tina Bobango, CTO & Co-Founder, emphasized the technical achievement: "The complexity of coordinating 22 simultaneous website launches while maintaining zero downtime required meticulous planning and execution. Our team developed robust systems that not only met immediate needs but positioned these platforms for future growth and scalability."The redesigned websites have significantly improved functionality and accessibility, creating a reliable digital resource that aligns with the Florida Department of Health's mission to protect and promote health for all Floridians.Sean Wagoner, Senior UI/UX Designer + Frontend Developer, highlighted the user experience improvements: "We focused on creating intuitive navigation and accessible designs that serve both medical professionals and the general public. The result is a cohesive digital ecosystem that makes critical health information more accessible than ever before."The project encompassed several critical phases, beginning with initial website design that prioritized user-centric layouts and modern aesthetics. The team then refined designs based on stakeholder feedback to meet the unique needs of each board while maintaining overall cohesiveness. A detailed implementation plan ensured seamless transition from legacy systems to new platforms.Rigorous User Acceptance Testing preceded the launch, accompanied by comprehensive training sessions for FDOH staff. The go-live deployment was executed with minimal disruption, followed by ongoing support to ensure optimal performance."We're incredibly proud to have partnered with the Florida Department of Health on this transformative project," said Jen Stafford, CEO & Co-Founder of CTRL+ALT Digital. "These 22 websites now serve as vital resources for medical professionals and the public, and we're honored to have played a role in improving healthcare licensing across Florida."About CTRL+ALT DigitalFounded in 2018 by Jen Stafford and Tina Bobango, CTRL+ALT Digital is an award-winning, full-service digital agency. The company serves clients across various industries, including healthcare, retail, real estate, hospitality, home services, solar energy, government entities, and nonprofits. CTRL+ALT Digital is certified by the Small Business Administration as a Women-Owned Small Business, a certified GSA contractor, and an official Google & Microsoft Partner.

