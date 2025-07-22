CTRL+ALT Digital Wins Excellence Award For Fifth Consecutive Year

At CTRL+ALT Digital, our blend of corporate expertise and innovative strategies allows us to rival large agencies while delivering a personalized service that truly distinguishes us.” — Tina Bobango, CTO & Co-Founder

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTRL+ALT Digital , a leading force in digital marketing and web development, proudly announces its recognition as a recipient of the prestigious National Excellence Award by UpCity. This award marks their second consecutive year of winning on the National level and their fifth year as recipients of the Excellence Award overall. This accolade underscores the agency's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results and promoting client success.CTRL+ALT Digital has consistently earned the Local Excellence Award every year since 2021 and the National Excellence Award since 2024. The latest accolade reflects CTRL+ALT Digital's commitment to combining advanced digital strategies with a client-centric philosophy. By prioritizing fast response times, transparent communication, and creative problem-solving, the company continues to differentiate itself in a competitive industry."Our team is honored to receive national recognition once again this year. At CTRL+ALT Digital, our blend of corporate expertise and innovative strategies allows us to rival large agencies while delivering a personalized service that truly distinguishes us," shared Tina Bobango, Co-Founder & CTO of CTRL+ALT Digital.The agency offers a comprehensive suite of digital services , including advanced SEO strategies, pay-per-click campaigns, impactful branding, cutting-edge website design and development, and custom software solutions. These services enable businesses across the U.S. to effectively scale their digital presence. While headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, CTRL+ALT Digital's influence extends nationwide, serving a diverse range of industries , including healthcare, food and beverage, real estate, home services, nonprofits, government entities, renewable energy, e-commerce, and more.Jen Stafford, CEO & Co-Founder of CTRL+ALT Digital, expressed her gratitude for the recognition: “Receiving this national award is meaningful for our entire team. It reflects not only our commitment to staying ahead in digital innovation but also the genuine care we put into every client partnership. Our success is driven by listening closely to our clients’ needs, collaborating to solve their challenges, and consistently striving to exceed expectations. We’re grateful for the trust our clients place in us and take pride in supporting their growth and achievements.”UpCity is renowned for its rigorous evaluation process, analyzing over 50,000 businesses using 40 distinct data points—including services offered, target clientele, pricing, and client reviews—to identify top-tier service providers. The Excellence Award represents UpCity's highest honor, celebrating companies that exemplify professional success and industry best practices.This accomplishment reinforces CTRL+ALT Digital's role as a leader in the digital marketing and technology sector, consistently providing exceptional value to its clients.For more information about CTRL+ALT Digital and its award-winning services, visit https://controlaltdigital.com About CTRL+ALT DigitalFounded in 2018 by Jen Stafford and Tina Bobango, CTRL+ALT Digital is an award-winning, full-service digital agency. The company serves clients across various industries, including healthcare, retail, real estate, hospitality, home services, solar energy, government entities, and nonprofits. CTRL+ALT Digital is certified by the Small Business Administration as a Women-Owned Small Business, a certified GSA contractor, and an official Google & Microsoft Partner.About UpCityUpCity connects businesses with trusted service providers, fostering successful relationships across industries, from marketing agencies to IT specialists. Their marketplace empowers businesses to find reliable partners for their unique needs.

