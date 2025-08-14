TINA TURNER STATUE UNVEILING SET FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2025 AT 10 AM; PART OF TINA TURNER HERITAGE DAYS

The Monumental Tribute to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll To Be Unveiled as Part of Tina Turner Heritage Days in Brownsville’s Heritage Park

BROWNSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, when the leaves start to turn, Tina Turner’s fans make the pilgrimage to Brownsville, Tennessee to celebrate the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll with a weekend of festivities. The annual event, which takes place the fourth weekend of September, will feature an incredibly special event for 2025: the unveiling of the Tina Turner Statue in Brownsville, Tennessee’s Heritage Park.Commissioned by the City of Brownsville with the generous support of Ford Motor Company, the statue was sculpted by world-renowned, Atlanta-based African American artist, Fred Ajanogha, who works as Ajano Art. Standing at seven feet tall, the statue is a centerpiece of a broader vision to celebrate Tina Turner in her native West Tennessee, a region that also hosts the Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove School, curated by the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center. The Museum — housed in the very one-room schoolhouse Turner attended through eighth grade — has drawn global fans since its opening in 2014.The statue will be installed in Heritage Park, directly across the street from Carver High School—where Tina Turner once attended classes and played basketball, creating a powerful physical and symbolic link between her humble beginnings and her global impact.The Tina Turner Heritage Days take place from September 26-28, 2025 and offers a wide variety of events for fans new and old. From Nutbush tours and fan gatherings to a powerhouse Elevation Memphis tribute concert and Sunday worship at Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church, you’ll walk in Tina’s footsteps and feel the roots and soul of her remarkable journey.TINA TURNER DAYS SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2025Art Show and Reception for sculptor Fred Adjanogha, TBAFRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025Nutbush Tour 10 AM & 2 PMFan Gathering from 6 PM – 8 PMTina at the Movies – “Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome” showing at 8 PM.SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2025Tina Turner Statue Unveiling 10 AM at Heritage Park**Address: 709 East Jefferson, Brownsville, TN 38012Book Signing with Dr. Catherine Meeks TBADr. Meeks is an Arkansas native with similar roots to Tina Turner, both daughters of sharecroppers who refused to be defined by the limits of their beginnings. Dr. Meeks became a respected theologian, author and social justice leader. Dunbar Carver Museum, 12 PMNutbush Tour: 2 PMSpecial Programs: 2 PM, Carver Cafeteria“No Limits: Tina Turner’s Global Feminism” presented by Tim Riley, Author and Professor of Journalism, Emerson College, Boston MSFan Q&A with Ferly Prado and Ollie Marland.Ferly is a dancer and choreographer and worked with Tina during the “Tina: Live!” tour.Ollie Marland, keyboardist, musical director and arranger for Tina.Concert: Elevation Memphis – A Tina Turner Tribute Experience, Carver High School Gymnasium – 6:30PMSUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2025Worship at Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church – 8 AMBreakfast & Goodbyes – 9 AMFor More Information: Tina Turner Heritage Days website About Brownsville, TNLocated in the heart of West Tennessee along I-40, Brownsville is a vibrant rural town of just over 10,000 with a rich cultural legacy. A proud national Main Street Community, it’s home to two National Historic Districts and a deep music heritage—birthplace of rock legend Tina Turner and blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. Here, soul is more than music, it’s a way of life. Brownsville and Haywood County are also home to Ford’s BlueOval City, the largest automotive manufacturing facility in North America..

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.