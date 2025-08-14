NOTICE: Final Rule – Structural Pest Control Commission – LAC 7:XXV.101, 113 and 117

News

August 14, 2025

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Office of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Structural Pest Control Commission, adopts additions to LAC 7:XXV.101, 113, and 117. The Rule is promulgated in accordance with the provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act, R.S. 49:950 et seq. The Rule change is made in accordance with R.S. 3:3366, which gives the Structural Pest Control Commission the authority to adopt rules and regulations. The Rule removes the term and definition for material safety data sheet and creates a new term and definition for safety data sheet. The Rule clarifies language for the employer records requirement. The Rule removes continuing education program and adds language for training of registered technicians. The Rule clarifies language for obligations of a licensee and/or permittee. Also, the Rule clarifies language for the period of years for record retention of a person applying pesticides for a fee and the permittee or the primary licensee. The Rule adds language for record retention for applications of pesticides and termite control inspections to include “per location, per application”. The Rule adds language for record keeping of applications of general pest and commercial phases of pesticides to include the “total amount of product applied per location, per application; and the size of area treated (square feet or linear feet)”. The Rule also adds language for records of applications of pesticides in the fumigation phase to include “per location, per application”. Lastly, the Rule clarifies language for records for using bat and bating systems.

This Rule was adopted on the day of promulgation (June 20, 2025).

