Eiffel Tower Nomination for Individual UNESCO World Heritage Status Announced

World Heritage: The Eiffel Tower Deserves Its Individual Inscription

DE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Already listed by UNESCO as part of the collective inscription of the “Banks of the Seine,” the Eiffel Tower benefits from protection that highlights an exceptional urban landscape. However, this recognition does not fully reflect the monument’s intrinsic value.

An unprecedented visual demonstration based on the internationally recognized scientific methodology for the analysis of works of art and universal cultural sites known as Universæ Analysis reveals a singular character that alone justifies an individual inscription.

Placed at the same scale and vertically aligned, three silhouettes correspond precisely. The trapezoidal platform of the Great Sphinx of Giza, the semi-circular outline of the stele of Thutmose IV nestled between its paws, and the Luxor Obelisk standing in Place de la Concorde, when assembled without any artifice, reproduce the complete profile of the Eiffel Tower. The same flared base, the same platform, the same upward taper, and the same pinnacle make the exact correspondence undeniable.

The Universæ Analysis methodology, founded by the Cercle d’Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer, establishes these geometric and symbolic parallels through a rigorous, reproducible, and verifiable reading of forms.

This finding places the Eiffel Tower far beyond its status as a nineteenth century technical achievement. It explicitly embodies a formal language inherited from Ancient Egypt. No other monument of comparable scale presents such a precise correspondence with ancient knowledge and architecture.

This is the very essence of outstanding universal value, a formal code shared by great civilizations, embodied by a single edifice and immediately perceptible at a glance.

Recognition of this singularity is driven by the Committee for the Individual Inscription of the Eiffel Tower as a World Heritage Site, co-chaired by Philippe Coupérie-Eiffel and Thierry Rayer. Closely followed by the French State, the initiative enjoys the institutional support of Rachida Dati, Minister of Culture. The scientific demonstration has been presented within this framework to inform and coordinate action with the competent authorities in preparation for the official procedure with the World Heritage Centre.

The argument is rooted in a strong historical foundation. The link between France and Egypt, forged over centuries, finds in Ferdinand de Lesseps, the architect of the Suez Canal, an emblematic figure. This connection continues symbolically today as Patrick Droulers de Lesseps, the diplomat’s great-grandson, sits on the honorary committee, embodying the continuity of this dialogue between Paris and the Nile.

Alongside him, a prestigious circle brings together leading political figures such as François Hollande, Jean-Pierre Raffarin, Ségolène Royal, and David Lisnard, as well as captains of industry including Jean-Paul Agon, Laurent Dassault, Élie de Rothschild, Xavier Huillard, Rodolphe Peugeot, Henri-Jacques Citroën, and Richard de Warren, owner of the Hôtel Alfred Sommier and heir to a major French industrial lineage.

They are joined by renowned cultural and intellectual personalities such as Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Jacques Attali, Olivier Picasso, Jean-Jacques Annaud, Guy Savoy, and Charles Berling, and by eminent scientific and international figures such as General Michel Tognini, Bertrand Piccard, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Wided Bouchamaoui, and Maurice Gourdault-Montagne.

Egyptian historian Ahmed Youssef, Ibrahim Albalawi, former Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s delegation to UNESCO, and Bertrand Besancenot, former French Ambassador to Qatar and then Saudi Arabia, anchor the initiative within a shared academic and diplomatic horizon.

Requesting an individual inscription is not a challenge to the 1991 listing, but a complement to it. The current inscription protects a site, whereas the new request designates the singularity of a monument whose form objectively manifests the continuity of an architectural language from the banks of the Nile to the banks of the Seine. This distinction would provide a clear framework for public mediation, since a single image is enough to make the lineage comprehensible to all. It would strengthen Franco-Egyptian cooperation on verifiable grounds and officially confirm what millions of visitors already perceive: the Eiffel Tower is not only an urban landmark, it is in itself the witness to a universal language.

Everything is in place: a simple proof visible to all through Universæ Analysis, coordination ensured by the Committee for the Individual Inscription of the Eiffel Tower as a World Heritage Site co-chaired by Philippe Coupérie-Eiffel and Thierry Rayer, the commitment of the French State through the Minister of Culture Rachida Dati, and a first-class honorary committee. The individual inscription therefore becomes self-evident. If the Eiffel Tower, the visible link between the Nile and the Seine, is not recognized in its own name, then what other monument could be?

