Hurricane Season: Hidden Stormwater Crisis Could Cost Homeowners Thousands

Homeowners across the region may face a financial threat: unexpected stormwater compliance costs that can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars per property.

These laws aren't new, but the enforcement is new and catches communities off guard. We’ve seen homeowners' associations get hit with violations for stormwater compliance, and residents pay the price.” — Jack Moran, Founder, Ecological Improvements

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners across the region may be facing a growing and largely unnoticed financial threat: unexpected stormwater compliance costs that can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars per property. According to Jack Moran, Founder of Ecological Improvements , a leading stormwater advisory firm, counties across the Southeast are quietly stepping up enforcement of long-standing -- but rarely enforced -- regulations governing stormwater infrastructure, such as retention ponds, drainage systems, and erosion control areas.“These are not new laws, but the enforcement is new, and it’s catching communities completely off guard,” said Moran. “We’ve seen homeowners associations get hit with Notices of Violation requiring massive remediation within 30 to 90 days. Most of them don’t have the funds budgeted for stormwater compliance costs, and residents end up paying the price.”Stormwater systems, often installed decades ago, require regular maintenance to prevent flooding, property damage, and pollution. But in many communities, these systems have been neglected due to a lack of awareness or funding. Even worse, many reserve studies used to set HOA dues fail to account for stormwater repairs entirely.“When enforcement comes, it’s not optional,” said Moran. “Communities must comply, often immediately, or face escalating fines. For homeowners, that can mean sudden special assessments, an emergency HOA dues increase, and significant financial strain.”Ecological Improvements began investigating the issue after being called in to help a communitythat received a county violation. Since then, they have identified dozens of properties at risk and reached out to warn property managers.“Many property managers didn’t believe us. Even after we sent them official documents or introduced them to county stormwater officials, most still delayed action. That delay is going to be expensive,” said Moran. Ecological Improvements is now urging homeowners and residents to take the lead and find out from property managers or HOA boards when the stormwater system was last inspected, and demand that reserve studies include BMP maintenance and erosion control.Key facts for homeowners:- Counties are actively inspecting stormwater systems and issuing violations for non-compliance.- Repairs can cost tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars per property.- Most communities have not budgeted for these costs and may need to pass them on to homeowners.- Homeowners should proactively ask their HOA boards for inspection timelines and reserve fund updates.“This isn’t about fear,” Moran added. “It’s about being proactive and protecting your home. The communities that act early will save the most.”About Ecological ImprovementsBased in North Charleston, SC, Ecological Improvements is a stormwater compliance advisory firm that helps communities, HOAs, and property owners identify risks, develop remediation plans, and navigate the growing pressure from regulators. The firm partners with engineers, contractors, and local agencies to deliver practical, site-specific solutions.Visit the company’s website at EcologicalImprovements.com for more information, the company’s blog, and case studies. Follow the company on all social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn all @ecologicalimprovements, and on Twitter/X @goterosion.Media Contact: Julie Dennehy, Dennehy PR julie@dennehypr.com for media interviews with founder Jack Moran and for stormwater photos

