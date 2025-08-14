Williamson County Disaster Recovery Center Closes Aug. 16

AUSTIN, Texas – The Williamson County Disaster Recovery Center will shut down operations at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16. FEMA specialists are still available to help flood survivors in Central Texas with applications and referrals to other assistance programs.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible locations where specialists from FEMA’s Individual Assistance program can help survivors with their recovery from the July storms and flooding. You may visit any recovery center to get help or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

There is no charge to apply for FEMA assistance or for specialists to explain the types of assistance available such as housing and money to help you repair or replace appliances and room furnishings. In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the U.S. Small Business Administration are also on hand to help.

Disaster Recovery Centers

County Address Hours/Days of Operation Burnet Burnet Community Center 401 E. Jackson St. Burnet, TX 78611 Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday Closed: Sundays Kerr First Baptist Church 625 Washington St. Kerrville, TX 78028 Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday Closed: Sundays Kerr L J Vineyards (formerly Bridget’s Basket) 1551 Texas Highway 39 Hunt, TX 78024 Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday Closed: Sundays San Saba San Saba Civic Center 1190 S Thomas Stewart Dr. San Saba, TX 76877 Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday Closed: Sunday, Aug. 17 Closes permanently 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18 Tom Green Concho Valley Transit Annex 506 N. Chadbourne St. San Angelo, TX 76903 Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Friday Closed: Saturdays and Sundays Williamson Williamson County EMS North Campus Classroom A & B 3189 SE Inner Loop, Suite A Georgetown, TX 78626 Open: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday Closes permanently Saturday, Aug. 16 Travis Northway Bible Church 589 San Gabriel Parkway Leander, TX 78641 Closed permanently Wednesday, Aug. 13

You have until Thursday, Sept. 4, to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Keep in mind that applying to FEMA is not the same as reporting your damage to the state.

The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You may also use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily and specialists speak many languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video, visit What You Need to Know Before Applying for FEMA Assistance.

For the latest information about the Texas recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6