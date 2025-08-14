Williamson County Disaster Recovery Center Closes Aug. 16
AUSTIN, Texas – The Williamson County Disaster Recovery Center will shut down operations at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16. FEMA specialists are still available to help flood survivors in Central Texas with applications and referrals to other assistance programs.
Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible locations where specialists from FEMA’s Individual Assistance program can help survivors with their recovery from the July storms and flooding. You may visit any recovery center to get help or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
There is no charge to apply for FEMA assistance or for specialists to explain the types of assistance available such as housing and money to help you repair or replace appliances and room furnishings. In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the U.S. Small Business Administration are also on hand to help.
Disaster Recovery Centers
|County
|Address
|Hours/Days of Operation
|Burnet
|
Burnet Community Center
401 E. Jackson St.
Burnet, TX 78611
|
Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday
Closed: Sundays
|Kerr
|
First Baptist Church
625 Washington St.
Kerrville, TX 78028
|
Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday
Closed: Sundays
|Kerr
|
L J Vineyards (formerly Bridget’s Basket)
1551 Texas Highway 39
Hunt, TX 78024
|
Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday
Closed: Sundays
|San Saba
|
San Saba Civic Center
1190 S Thomas Stewart Dr.
San Saba, TX 76877
|
Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday
Closed: Sunday, Aug. 17
Closes permanently 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18
|Tom Green
|
Concho Valley Transit Annex
506 N. Chadbourne St.
San Angelo, TX 76903
|
Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Friday
Closed: Saturdays and Sundays
|Williamson
|
Williamson County EMS North Campus
Classroom A & B
3189 SE Inner Loop, Suite A
Georgetown, TX 78626
|
Open: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday
Closes permanently Saturday, Aug. 16
|Travis
|
Northway Bible Church
589 San Gabriel Parkway
Leander, TX 78641
|
Closed permanently Wednesday, Aug. 13
You have until Thursday, Sept. 4, to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Keep in mind that applying to FEMA is not the same as reporting your damage to the state.
The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You may also use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily and specialists speak many languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service.
To view an accessible video, visit What You Need to Know Before Applying for FEMA Assistance.
For the latest information about the Texas recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6
