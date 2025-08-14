ADVA Partners with Alabama Recreation & Parks Association to Encourage Veterans to Serve Community Through NFL Flag

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA), in partnership with the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association, is calling on military veterans in the Birmingham area to explore an exciting new opportunity to stay active, engaged, and connected to their communities — by becoming officials for NFL Flag youth football leagues.

An informational session will be held on Tuesday, August 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, where veterans can learn how to become certified NFL Flag officials and support youth development through one of the fastest-growing sports programs in the nation. Veterans who attend the meeting will also receive background checks, training, uniforms, and Coach Safely training at no cost. “Service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. Veterans carry with them a lifelong commitment to leadership and community,” said ADVA Commissioner Jeff Newton. “Giving back through youth programs and community service is not only a way to stay connected, it’s a powerful way to shape the future. Working with young people allows our veterans to lead by example and continue making a difference right here at home.”

This informational session will provide an overview of how to get involved in officiating NFL Flag in the Birmingham area and beyond. Attendees are not required to sign up to officiate.

“We are honored to partner with the ADVA in this endeavor, as we continuously strive to grow and strengthen opportunities in our communities. The engagement and service of Alabama’s veterans will provide a tremendous impact for our kids through youth sports.” said Natalie Norman, Executive Director of the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association.

NFL Flag leagues operate in communities nationwide, offering structured, non-contact play for young athletes. Officiating these games offers flexible scheduling, supplemental income, and a rewarding way to give back.

All veterans — regardless of officiating experience — are encouraged to attend. Representatives will be on-site to provide details on training, certification, and how to get started.

Veterans who plan to attend are recommended to RSVP by emailing VA-Outreach@va.alabama.gov . Anyone interested in learning more about officiating or volunteer coaching at local parks and recreation are asked to contact Steve Brown at 334-303-9808 or sbrown@coachsafely.org .

Event Details:

What: NFL Flag Officiating Informational Session for Veterans

When: Tuesday, August 19 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Cost: Free to attend