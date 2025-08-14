North Dakota Global Talent Summit Advances Workforce Solutions Through Legal Immigration

The North Dakota Department of Commerce Global Talent Office (GTO) hosted the 2025 North Dakota Global Talent Summit on Thursday, Aug. 14, at Bismarck State College’s NECE building, convening national and international experts to explore legal immigration as a strategic solution to workforce challenges.

More than 100 attendees participated in sessions covering the U.S. immigration landscape, hiring pathways, and best practices for integrating and retaining global talent. The event featured plenary panels, breakout discussions, and networking opportunities for employers, community leaders, and workforce professionals.

Gov. Kelly Armstrong opened the event by emphasizing the state’s commitment to workforce innovation.

“North Dakota’s workforce challenges demand bold, forward-thinking solutions,” said Gov. Armstrong. “Attracting and retaining global talent is not just a strategy—it’s a necessity. We must create a welcoming environment for skilled individuals from around the world and ensure our systems support their legal integration into our communities and economy.”

The summit featured influential speakers including Betsy Fisher, John Medeiros, Mike Zimmer, Phil Davis and Holly Triska-Dally, who led discussions on immigration policy, labor shortages, skills matching, and community integration.

Sessions explored:

Current immigration pathways and labor market trends

Strategies for upskilling and recognizing immigrant talent

Community-based retention and integration practices

Hiring options for advanced degree holders and skilled trades

Real-world employer success stories from across North Dakota

“This summit is about more than information—it’s about action,” said Commerce Deputy Commissioner and Workforce Development Director Katie Ralston Howe. “We’re equipping employers with the tools they need to compete globally while strengthening the communities that make North Dakota home.”

The summit is a signature initiative of the GTO, which leads a statewide strategy to build a stronger, more diverse workforce. GTO connects employers, communities, and state agencies to global talent pipelines and provides guidance on legal hiring pathways, integration practices, and community readiness.

The event was free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.commerce.nd.gov/workforce/global-talent-office.