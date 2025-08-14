Minted Assets and the American Numismatic Association Unveil Official ANA Coins

2025 ANA World's Fair of Money Coin Design Debut

The new coins will be released for the ANA’s 2025 World’s Fair of Money®, to be held August 19–23 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center .

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minted Assets , in partnership with the American Numismatic Association (ANA), has announced the release of the official commemorative coins for the ANA’s 2025 World’s Fair of Money, scheduled for August 19–23 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.This is the second consecutive year that ANA events will feature their own coin program, following the debut in 2024. The 2025 coins are issued under the authority of the Ascension Islands and designed by American artist Joel Iskowitz, who also created the previous year’s designs.Coin DistributionReverse-proof base-metal coins will be distributed free of charge at Minted Assets booths (#1132 and #1134) during the event. Distribution begins at 1 p.m. on August 19 and at 12 p.m. on subsequent days, with approximately 250 coins available daily on a first-come, first-served basis.Design DetailsThe obverse features the figure of "Nomisma", the allegorical figure representing money in Greek culture, holding the 2025 World’s Fair of Money logo with an Oklahoma quarter. Designer Susan Gamble’s signature replaces the quarter’s original issue year, framed by the motto “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”The reverse depicts James Earle Fraser’s The End of the Trail, modeled by Chief John Big Tree, with a bald eagle in flight above and a portrait of Fraser in the lower right.Precious-Metal EditionsProof-quality silver and gold editions will be available for purchase, including 500 one-ounce .999 silver proofs and 100 one-ounce .999 gold proofs. Each includes edge lettering with Chief John Big Tree’s name. Coins are struck by the Osborne Mint, with packaging produced in the United States.Artist AppearanceJoel Iskowitz will appear at the Minted Assets booth along with the President of the ANA, Thomas J. Uram on Thursday, August 21, to sign certificates of authenticity and meet visitors.About Minted AssetsMinted Assets is a U.S.-based provider of precious metals and collectible coins, known for collaborations with numismatic institutions and historically inspired legal-tender designs.About the American Numismatic Association (ANA)Founded in 1891, the American Numismatic Association is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to educating and encouraging people to study and collect coins and related items. The Association serves collectors, the general public, and academic communities with an interest in numismatics.Media Contact:Minted Assets Public RelationsEmail: support@mintedassets.comWeb: www.mintedassets.com

