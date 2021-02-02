DyNexus Group Launches New Website to Make Job Hunting and Recruitment Easy
Unique recruiting model adds to the company’s momentum in the U.S.
SEATTLE, WA (February 3, 2021) – DyNexus Group (www.DyNexusgroup.com) announced today the launch of its new website, which offers unique functionality for job seekers and employers looking to hire ERP professionals for Acumatica, Sage, Netsuite, Infor, and Microsoft D365 ERP accounting software resellers and end-user companies.
Based in Seattle, WA, DyNexus Group began providing recruiting and staffing services in 1997. In 2018, through an association with Acumatica, a leading cloud-based midmarket ERP publisher, DyNexus Group created Certification2Hire, an Acumatica ERP technical accreditation and job placement service. Currently a preferred vendor for dozens of Acumatica’s reseller partners, the company continues to expand, delivering proficient candidates to SaaS companies across the United States, Canada, and Europe.
“Our goal is to help companies fill positions quickly with qualified, vetted job seekers who are trained for specific skills that are so hard to find these days,” says President Julian Schrenzel. “Through our service offerings, we are uniquely positioned to help SaaS organizations staff these highly sought-after employees. Acumatica is one of the fastest-growing ERP cloud companies in the world, and we’re proud to serve their channel of partners and customers by providing them high-quality technical, sales, and leadership professionals.”
DyNexus Group has placed thousands of candidates through their programs and has grown to become one of the top midmarket ERP recruiting firms in the United States.
About DyNexus Group
DyNexus Group has been recognized for providing highly-qualified technical candidates, training, and solutions to SaaS and accounting software firms across the country. The company was founded by Ben Schrenzel and has been led by Julian Schrenzel since 2017. Visit www.DyNexusgroup.com
