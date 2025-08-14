Primo Maschio, Wyatt Earp Win DSBF Divisions

HARRINGTON, DE – Round two of Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund action for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings highlighted the 12-race card Monday at Harrington Raceway.

Forrest Bartlett’s Primo Maschio was a 1:53 winner in the first DSBF splits as the heavy favorite over Shore Not Beach and Big Hunk A Money. The Badlands Hanover gelding cruised to an open length win for trainer Walter Callahan, his 14th in 17 career starts.

Conor Brewer’s Wyatt Earp ($37.80, Allan Davis) sprung an upset in the second split, using a pocket trip to emerge with a razor thin margin at the wire over pacesetter Lew Not Lou. Our Perfect Aim was third. The Classic Card Shark gelding recorded his second career in for trainer Jason Skinner. The top eight point earners from the two rounds of DSBF eliminations will compete in a $110,000 final on July 17.

In the $18,000 Open Pace, Carlo Poliseno and Todd Burger’s Double Metal ($15, Cody Poliseno) notched his 2nd win in his last 3 starts with a dominant front-end score in 1:50.1. The 7-year-old Betting Line gelding was an open length winner over Downers Delight and Wager On Me.

Art Stafford Jr. had 3 wins on the card.

For more information, contact: Mark Short at Mark.Short@delaware.gov.