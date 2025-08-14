Les Givens Trainees Dominate DSBF Tuesday Harrington Card
HARRINGTON, DE – A pair of Les Givens-trainees completed a sweep of Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund $20,000 elimination legs Tuesday at Harrington Raceway, as a trio of divisions were contested on a muggy Tuesday evening.
Nanticoke Racing, Arthur Feeney and Chad Tate’s Bella Artiste ($2.10, Jim Morand) was an easy winner in the first division, with a 1:55.3 win over Mimosa On The Key and Mornin Merle. The Badlands Hanover filly achieved her 11th career win for trainer Givens, who had 4 wins on the card.
The second division saw Jane Dunavant’s Proper Lady ($2.10, Cody Poliseno) notch her 4th career win for trainer Carlo Poliseno in 1:55.3 over Sweetpea and One Hot Shark. The Proper Respect filly finished second in her round one elimination and secured her berth in the $110,000 final on July 17.
Another Givens’ trainee took the final division, as Donna Messick’s Little Miss Peyton ($2.10, Corey Callahan) was a 1:55 winner, joining her stable mate in completing a sweep of her two elimination legs. The Papa Ray filly was a comfortable winner on the front end over Valentina Station and Tilted Crown. It was her 11th career win.
In the $18,000 Mares Open, James Magno and Joseph Fonte’s Incaseyoudidntknow ($3.80, Morand) was an easy 1:52.3 winner for trainer Givens. The 7-year-old Always B Miki mare made the front near the quarter-mile and never looked back in her open length win over Jody and Western Secret A. It was her 43rd career win, as she boosted her seasonal earnings to nearly $115,000.
Live racing will continue this week on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. post time. The last week before the break, June 30-July 2, racing will return to the normal 4:30 p.m. post time.
For more information, contact: Mark Short at Mark.Short@delaware.gov.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.