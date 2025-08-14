Les Givens Trainees Dominate DSBF Tuesday Harrington Card

HARRINGTON, DE – A pair of Les Givens-trainees completed a sweep of Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund $20,000 elimination legs Tuesday at Harrington Raceway, as a trio of divisions were contested on a muggy Tuesday evening.

Nanticoke Racing, Arthur Feeney and Chad Tate’s Bella Artiste ($2.10, Jim Morand) was an easy winner in the first division, with a 1:55.3 win over Mimosa On The Key and Mornin Merle. The Badlands Hanover filly achieved her 11th career win for trainer Givens, who had 4 wins on the card.

The second division saw Jane Dunavant’s Proper Lady ($2.10, Cody Poliseno) notch her 4th career win for trainer Carlo Poliseno in 1:55.3 over Sweetpea and One Hot Shark. The Proper Respect filly finished second in her round one elimination and secured her berth in the $110,000 final on July 17.

Another Givens’ trainee took the final division, as Donna Messick’s Little Miss Peyton ($2.10, Corey Callahan) was a 1:55 winner, joining her stable mate in completing a sweep of her two elimination legs. The Papa Ray filly was a comfortable winner on the front end over Valentina Station and Tilted Crown. It was her 11th career win.

In the $18,000 Mares Open, James Magno and Joseph Fonte’s Incaseyoudidntknow ($3.80, Morand) was an easy 1:52.3 winner for trainer Givens. The 7-year-old Always B Miki mare made the front near the quarter-mile and never looked back in her open length win over Jody and Western Secret A. It was her 43rd career win, as she boosted her seasonal earnings to nearly $115,000.

Live racing will continue this week on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. post time. The last week before the break, June 30-July 2, racing will return to the normal 4:30 p.m. post time.

For more information, contact: Mark Short at Mark.Short@delaware.gov.