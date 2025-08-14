Statement on National Grid and Central Hudson Rate Hikes

“While I appreciate that the New York Public Service Commission worked to significantly lower the outrageously high initial rate proposals, it’s still not enough. I have been crystal clear that utilities must make ratepayer affordability the priority. Since taking office, my administration has prioritized energy affordability, particularly for our most vulnerable, and we need the utilities to take it seriously as well. That means at a time when worried New Yorkers are being forced to tighten their budgets, all utilities must follow suit. This is no time for bonuses and big raises for executives, especially if they are going to be looking to raise rates on their customers.”