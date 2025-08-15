Navy 250 Celebration to Feature 'Black Dragon Boxing Smoker' Onboard the Battleship New Jersey

BattleshipNJ will host the Black Dragon Boxing Smoker, a revival of the classic naval tradition that brings sailors together for a night of sport & camaraderie.

CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the 250th birthday of the United States Navy, the Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial will host the Black Dragon Boxing Smoker—a revival of the classic naval tradition that once brought sailors and Marines together for a night of sport and camaraderie aboard ship. This event is in conjunction with the weeklong celebration of the Navy’s 250th Birthday in Philadelphia and South Jersey from October 9-16, 2025.

Held on the historic ship’s fantail, this elevated and upscale smoker will feature amateur bouts with U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen vying for bragging rights against boxers from Penn State University, Ohio State University, University of Cincinnati, University of Connecticut, and Crandall University (Canada). It will draw a crowd of military leaders, veterans, defense industry executives, and supporters of naval heritage.

Guests will enjoy an immersive experience with craft cocktails, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, curated New Jersey wines and spirits, live music, and more—all set on the main deck of the nation’s most decorated battleship.

“The Black Dragon Boxing Smoker will be a powerful tribute to 250 years of naval grit, camaraderie, and competition,” said Marshall Spevak, Chief Executive Officer of the Battleship New Jersey. “We are thrilled to bring this historic tradition back to life aboard the most decorated battleship in American history, and to welcome the midshipmen from Annapolis, Flag Officers, Navy men and women, our business community, and patriots to our deck.”

“Smokers like this represent the brotherhood and legacy of naval service, and we’re proud to have our midshipmen honor that tradition aboard the Battleship New Jersey,” said Blake Baldi, Head Boxing Coach at the United States Naval Academy. “This is a tremendous opportunity for our athletes to compete in a setting steeped in heritage and purpose.”

Proceeds benefit the continued preservation, education, and public mission of the Battleship New Jersey – the 501(c)3 organization charged with the care, maintenance, and operations of the BB-62.

WHEN:

Friday, October 10, 2025

6:00 PM – VIP Reception Begins

7:30 PM – First Bout

WHERE:

Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial

62 Battleship Place

Camden Waterfront, NJ

TICKETS & SPONSORSHIPS:

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available at:

👉 www.battleshipnewjersey.org/homecoming-250-events/

MEDIA RSVP REQUIRED:

Credentialed media are invited to cover the event. RSVP by October 4, 2025, to j.dods@battleshipnewjersey.org with name, outlet, and intended coverage.

About Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial:

The Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial is America’s most decorated battleship and serves as a symbol of our nation’s military history and strength. Located on the Camden waterfront, Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to preserving history and educating the public about the service of the men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces.

